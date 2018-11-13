The three players acquired by the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade are still trying to adjust to their new surroundings and team. But they also vowed Tuesday when introduced to the local media at a news conference at Target Center to use the trade as a new opportunity.

“It’s definitely a shocker considering all we went through,” said Robert Covington, one of the key assets in the trade. “But that’s part of the business. You can be mad, but you can’t allow it to take away from the new opportunity in front of you.”

Covington, a 27-year-old small forward who was a first-team All-NBA defensive player last year, sat between Timberwolves coach/president Tom Thibodeau and Dario Saric, a 24-year-old power forward who like Covington was a key starter for a 52-win playoff team in Philadelphia last season.

Both players are expected to make their Wolves debuts on Wednesday at Target Center against New Orleans, though their exact roles are unclear.

“We’re looking forward to it. Obviously we were excited to have the opportunity to make this deal,” Thibodeau said. “We feel we got very good players coming back.”

Covington said he has already identified areas where the Wolves can improve defensively. Minnesota is currently second-to-last in the NBA in defensive efficiency.

“It’s about effort and repetition,” he said.

Jerryd Bayless, the third player in the deal, has yet to play this season because of a hyperextended knee. But he has experience with midseason trades and brought that perspective Tuesday.

“Taking your life and uprooting that in an hour is difficult,” Bayless said, while Covington nodded.