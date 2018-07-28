ASHEBORO, N.C. — The first white rhino born at the North Carolina Zoo in 41 years now has a name.
The zoo says the new rhino's dad picked out the name Nandi (Nahn-dee) from three put on poles stuffed with Timothy hay.
Nandi was a queen of the Zulus who died in 1827 in what is present day South Africa. Her son was Shaka, King of the Zulus. Nandi means "a woman of high esteem."
The zoo let people vote on seven names of strong women, either real or fictional, to narrow the choice to three finalists — Nandi, Mamba and Diana.
Nandi was born July 2 after zookeepers had almost given up on her father Stormy impregnating a female. Now Stormy has gotten a second female at the zoo in Asheboro pregnant.
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Rep. John Lewis hospitalized, under 'routine observation'
The civil rights icon is expected to be released Sunday.
National
No mystery to Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh's gun views
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says he recognizes that gun, drug and gang violence "has plagued all of us." Still, he believes the Constitution limits how far government can go to restrict gun use to prevent crime.
Music
Kendrick Lamar is 'fearless' in tackling "Power" guest role
It was Kendrick Lamar's friendship with 50 Cent that helped him get a guest role on Starz's "Power," but Lamar came ready to work.
Variety
Tips for safe babywearing
• Check with your pediatrician before you use a baby carrier. Due to infants’ lack of muscle strength and coordination, not all carriers, wraps or slings…
Variety
Look kids, no hands: 'Babywearing' takes off
Though the practice has been met with safety warnings from the medical field, proponents say it helps infants thrive physically, socially and emotionally.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.