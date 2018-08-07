Surface parking and empty lots may soon become a thing of the past on Washington Avenue with several new projects proposed for some of the last remaining undeveloped lots on the downtown Minneapolis corridor.

On Monday night at a standing-room-only meeting of the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association, developers and city staff presented a range of projects that if completed could dramatically alter several key corners of Washington Avenue.

800 Washington Avenue

Out of four proposals submitted on what to build on the city-owned Guthrie Liner Parcel at 800 Washington Av. S., city staff wants to recommend a plan for a nine-story, 76-condo building with some affordable units.

Emily Stern, a senior project coordinator with the city’s Community Planning and Economic Development department, told the neighborhood association that city staff favored the condo plan which was submitted by AECOM, a firm based in Los Angeles that has a Minneapolis office, and co-developer Sandra Rieger & Co.

Stern said AECOM best met the criteria of the city’s request for proposals for the small patch of city-owned land near the Guthrie Theater with a proposed purchase price for the site that was above the appraised value and had by “by far the most innovative design” that included a rooftop garden and sustainability features. There would also be space for the American Academy of Neurology’s office expansion as well as for several retailers.

Sherman Associates, which wanted to build a 10-story, 112-unit apartment complex which would include bowling-and-restaurant chain Pinstripes, was staff’s second choice. Other proposals included Oppidan Investment Co.’s plan to construct a build-to-suit office building and St. Louis Park-based 45 North Group’s proposal to build a “net zero” office building.

The land was earlier planned to be the site of a new hotel, but Mortenson Development backed out of the project last year and the city requested new proposals.

City staff has tentatively planned to recommend AECOM’s proposal to the City Council at the end of the month.

240 and 258 Hennepin Avenue

An empty grass lot at the prominent corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues across from the Whole Foods grocery store could be the site of an apartment complex that could rise 18 to 20 stories.

Chicago-area-based developers Harlem Irving Cos. and CA Ventures said they wanted to build a 350-apartment complex with retailers on the first floor.

“It’s at the confluence of all these neighborhoods,” said Evan Jacobsen from Tushie Montgomery Architects, which is in the early stages of designing the complex.

The larger 240 Hennepin Avenue portion of the site along Washington Avenue is owned by 21st Century Bank in Blaine. The late Jim Stanton had proposed a 20-story condo project on the site back in 2014, but he later abandoned those plans because he thought the development needed more parking than the city would allow. The 258 Hennepin Avenue parcel, which is being used as a parking lot, is owned by nearby temporary staffing company Dolphin Group Cos.

Harlem Irving and CA Ventures recently partnered on a more than 330-unit apartment development designed by Tushie Montgomery Architects that includes a Fresh Thyme grocery store in the Prospect Park neighborhood.

Gateway project

On the other side of Hennepin Avenue, plans for the Gateway project at the Nicollet Hotel Block site have once again changed. As the Star Tribune reported last month, developer United Properties has submitted to the city an alternative plan that would consist of mostly office space to be built on the site, which is currently used as a parking lot.

Other iterations of this plan have also included a Four Seasons hotel and condos or apartments as well as office.

Rick McKelvey of United Properties said at the meeting that it wasn’t an ideal time to pursue a hotel development in the city echoing what United Properties president Bill Katter said last month. However, it is still possible that United Properties might still pursue the hotel with condos and office space, which the company prefers.

“I don’t want to take this off the table,” McKelvey said.

According to a United Properties spokeswoman last week, United Properties is currently proceeding with the entitlement process for an all-office plan to be able to keep on schedule for its main office tenant RBC Wealth Management. While there would be retail space, most of the 30-story tower (though technically 36 stories due to building code) would be for offices.

The land use committee of the neighborhood association voted to endorse a letter of support for the hotel plan and the all-office plan. Members also voiced their support for a porte cochere along Hennepin Avenue that United Properties has said it needs for the hotel.

240 Park Avenue

Vikings owners want to build a 17-story tower with more than 200 apartments on a parking lot at the corner of Washington and Park avenues.

The Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes Development wants to build a L-shaped tower at 240 Park.

The Wilfs bought the parking lot in 2007. The family also owns two other lots that are closer to the stadium and near the light-rail stop.

At the meeting, several audience members, who identified themselves as living in nearby condos, voiced their displeasure with the project’s height and scale and said the project would tower over nearby residential buildings blocking sightlines and light.

OX-OP Gallery & Residences

A 150-unit apartment complex and potential art gallery have been proposed to replace Grumpy’s Bar & Grill close to 11th and Washington avenues.

TE Miller and Solhem Cos. have proposed to build the eight-level structure which would wrap around the Day Block Brewing building.

Several design changes had been made since the last time developers discussed the project including adding a dog run on the roof deck and adjusting the exterior colors to help the complex blend in more to nearby buildings.

While developers have communicated with Day Block about their plan, brewery owner Jeff Hahn said he was disheartened and concerned the complex could have negative impacts on his business in terms of adding to parking strains and leading to a clash on noise level with the brewery serving regularly as an event space. The way the building is shaped around the brewery is also a point of contention, he said.

“It blocks Day Block in quite a bit,” Hahn said.

