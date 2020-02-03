A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.
Cases confirmed as of Monday morning in Beijing:
— China: 17,205 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 361 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Thailand: 19
— Japan: 20
— Singapore: 18
— South Korea: 15
— Taiwan: 10
— Malaysia: 8
— Australia: 7
— Germany: 10
— United States: 11
— France: 6
— Vietnam: 8
— Canada: 4
— United Arab Emirates: 5
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— Britain: 2
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— India: 2
— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Spain 1
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.
Movies
The best and worst of Super Bowl ads
During advertising's biggest night, Super Bowl Sunday, marketers battled it out to bolster their brands and promote new products. Advertisers paid up to $5.6 million for 30 seconds, and almost 100 million people tune into the big game.
Variety
New virus has infected more than 17,300 globally
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 17,300 people globally.Cases confirmed as of Monday morning in Beijing:— China: 17,205 cases on…
Celebrities
Super Bowl ads dialed up 'fun' as an antidote to politics
In the real world, political primaries are looming, impeachment is ongoing and heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.
Celebrities
Trump and Bloomberg run dueling Super Bowl ads and trade insults
LOS ANGELES – If there was any doubt that billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg’s colossal ad campaign was getting to President Donald Trump, it vanished…