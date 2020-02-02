A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 14,550 people globally.
Cases confirmed as of Sunday in Beijing:
— China: 14,380 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 14 cases and Macao has seven. Most of the 304 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Thailand: 19
— Japan: 20
— Singapore: 18
— South Korea: 15
— Taiwan: 10
— Malaysia: 8
— Australia: 7
— Germany: 10
— United States: 8
— France: 6
— Vietnam: 6
— Canada: 4
— United Arab Emirates: 5
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— Britain: 2
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— India: 1
— Philippines: 1 death, 1 additional case
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Spain 1
