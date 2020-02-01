A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 11,900 people globally.
Cases confirmed as of Saturday evening in Beijing:
— China: 11,791 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has 12 cases and Macao has five. Most of the 259 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Thailand: 19
— Japan: 20
— Singapore: 18
— South Korea: 12
— Taiwan: 10
— Malaysia: 8
— Australia: 7
— Germany: 6
— United States: 6
— France: 6
— Vietnam: 6
— Canada: 4
— United Arab Emirates: 4
— Russia: 2
— Italy: 2
— Britain: 2
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
— India: 1
— Philippines: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Spain 1
