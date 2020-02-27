A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 82,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:
— Mainland China: 2,744 deaths among 78,497 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 81 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 1,595 cases, 13 deaths
— Japan: 894 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 7 deaths
— Italy: 447 cases, 12 deaths
— Iran: 139 cases, 19 deaths
— Singapore: 93
— United States: 60
— Thailand: 40
— Taiwan: 32 cases, 1 death
— Bahrain: 33
— Australia: 23
— Malaysia: 22
— Kuwait: 18
— France: 17 cases, 2 deaths
— Germany: 21
— Vietnam: 16
— United Arab Emirates: 13
— United Kingdom: 13
— Spain: 12
— Canada: 12
— Russia: 5
— Iraq: 5
— Oman: 4
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— India: 3
— Croatia: 3
— Israel: 2
— Pakistan: 2
— Finland: 2
— Austria: 2
— Lebanon: 2
— Egypt: 1
— Algeria: 1
— Afghanistan: 1
— Greece: 1
— North Macedonia: 1
— Georgia: 1
— Belgium: 1
— Romania: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Norway: 1
— Switzerland: 1
— Brazil 1