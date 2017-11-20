A growing pocket of northeast Minneapolis just gained a new ice cream shop – with a focus on vegan options.

Crepe & Spoon, a small shop serving up sweet and savory crepes along with 12 ice cream flavors, debuts at 339 22nd Av. NE. today (Monday).

With a base made from a blend of coconut and almond milks, all but two flavors of the ‘creams are dairy-free, with flavors that include pina colada – served with a maraschino cherry on top – chocolate rye, popcorn and Piper’s purple vanilla, named after a young neighbor who loves the color purple. The two dairy-filled flavors? Buttermilk and blueberry goat cheese.

Owner Rachel Booth – who previously served as general manager at the Sheridan Room nearby – said she hopes to switch out flavors as quickly as they're licked up.

As for crepes, flavor combos range from butter, jam and lemon curd to bacon and arugula and ham and cheese. Here, too, vegan options shine – the bacon and ham are both mock, via Herbivorous Butcher.

This area of Minneapolis has benefitted from recent growth. Young Joni, the latest eatery and the first full bar from restaurateur Ann Kim, opened a few blocks away about a year ago; earlier this fall, the neighborhood gained a sweet treat destination when Rebel Donut Bar opened its doors.

The shop posted its opening week hours on Facebook:

Monday: 5-9 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed.

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday: Closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 11a.m.-9 p.m.