Urban Outfitters is launching a clothing rental service this summer targeting price-conscious and fashion forward customers who want an ever-changing wardrobe.

The new service, called, Nuuly, will be an $88 subscription for one box of six items. At launch, shoppers will be able to select from more than 1,000 styles from a variety of categories like denim, dresses, outerwear and vintage items.

With its new offering, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters joins similar services like Rent the Runway, Le Tote, and American Eagle's Style Drop trying to capitalize on a fast growing clothing rental market — estimated to grow from almost $1.3 billion to more than $2.5 billion by 2023, according to market research firm GlobalData.

Subscribers can wear the clothes as many times as they want. Returned clothes would be dry cleaned before being rented to the next customer. Besides Urban Outfitters, subscribers will be able to choose from affiliated brands like Free People, Anthropologie, as well as other brands like Reebok, Fila, Champion, Universal Standard, Naadam, LoveShackFancy, Chufy, Gal Meets Glam, Ronny Kobo & Anna Sui.

Sizes will range from 00-26. The company plans to add more than 100 styles per week and hopes to triple the options by year's end. A subscriber can also choose to buy the items.

The company estimates the retail value of one box to be more than $800, said David Hayne, the company's chief digital officer and president of Nuuly.