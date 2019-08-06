New Twins reliever Sam Dyson’s shoulder problems trace back to a July 15-17 series at Colorado during which he started to experience discomfort in his shoulder and tried to pitch through it.

Dyson pitched in two games in the series - the second game of a doubleheader on the 15th then on the 17th.

“My shoulder started bugging me and I just kept throwing through it and throwing through it,” he said.

Dyson then made five scoreless appearances after that before being dealt to the Twins last Wednesday for three minor leaguers. He was pitching well and apparently didn’t let the Giants know about his condition. Even though he said he felt discomfort when doing minor tasks like picking up a plate in the kitchen or changing clothes.

“It’s something pitchers always have,” he said. “I think everyone is always working through something. It’s been there. Just been grinding on it.”

But after two poor outings as a Twin - he gave up six earned runs over two appearances totaling two-thirds of an inning - Dyson called General Manager Thad Levine to inform him of what he’s been deal-ing with. The Twins then decided that placing him on the injured list was the best course of action.

Dyson has been resting ever since. He expects to start doing shoulder exercises on Wednesday or Thursday. Then he’ll play catch by the weekend and hopes to throw in the bullpen by early next week.

“I was just grinding through it the whole time and I didn’t want to put these guys in a bad spot because they’re in first place,” Dyson said.

Even OF for Arraez

Luis Arraez rose through the Twins minor league season primarily as a infielder but could help out elsewhere in a pinch. In six minor league seasons, Arraez appeared in the outfield 10 times, making three starts.

But in 45 games with the Twins, Arraez has played in the outfield nine times, including seven starts. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has also used Arraez at second, third and short in order to get his bat in the lineup.

Batting .353 will make a manager do such things. But Baldelli has been more than satisfied with how Arraez has handled outfield duties.

“You never know until you get guys out there,” Baldelli said. “As much as you think this guy is a good ballplayer, this guy has good instincts, this guy can run a little, you do not know until you put them out there and watch them react and see what they do.

“I can tell you for a fact I’ve been dead wrong on some guys and right on other guys. You just don’t re-ally know until they play. Luis has proven to be able to go out there and make the plays.”

Astudillo update

Willians Astudillo, recovering from a left oblique strain, swung a bat before Monday’s game. A sign of progress? Yes and no.

Astudillo is making progress but still is facing a long road to returning to the Twins lineup. Since he has not played in a game since June. 26, he likely will need a minor league rehabilitation assignment to get back in game playing shape. Astudillo, a fan favorite, suffered a significant strain and it has required a lengthy stay on the injured list.

When healthy, Astudillo, batting .263 with three homers and 13 RBI in 39 games, gives the Twins flexi-bility at catcher, first base and third base.

Etc.

Class AAA Rochester shortstop Nick Gordon has been placed on the injured list with a lower left leg contusion. Gordon, who is batting .298 for the Red Wings, was the fifth overall pick in 2014.

The Twins have traded righthander Drew Hutchinson to the Dodgers for cash considerations. Hutchinson was 3-2 with a 6.11 ERA in nine starts after being signed as a free agent on June 21.