"RuPaul's Drag Race" and its behind-the-scenes spinoff, "Untucked," are cultural touchstones that have launched catchphrases and minted stars. But neither series has ever lit up the ratings. Episodes of each series were the 285th and 359th most viewed shows in the cable ratings for the week of April 15.

Yet both series are performing extremely well in another ranking. Nielsen has launched a same-sex spouse or partner household rating, a new statistic that, for the first time, provides a snapshot into the viewing habits of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people. "Drag Race" and "Untucked" were the No. 3 and No. 9 most watched shows on a recent version of the list.

For some shows, this is a long overdue step that could open up a wellspring of information for advertisers and, perhaps, help keep a program on the air.

"From our clients' perspective, this is incredibly valuable," said Rachel Lowenstein, an associate director of Invention Plus, a unit of the media agency Mindshare. "Look at how much LGBTQ couples make in terms of their household income. From a disposable-income and consumer-spending standpoint, they are a lucrative audience."

The new ratings don't make a difference for all shows. "Game of Thrones," for instance, was the No. 1 cable show among general viewers and same-sex households.

But for others, the disparity is stark. A recent episode of the Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America" ranked 22nd in same-sex households vs. its overall rank of 82nd. HBO's "Veep" was the 21st most viewed cable series in same-sex households vs. 134th overall. Sean Hannity's Fox News program is among the 12 most watched shows in cable. With same-sex households, it averages 247th place.

The new rankings came about partly because of criticism from producers involved in programming centered on LGBT themes who feared that the ratings for their shows did not reflect their impact. When ABC aired a four-part miniseries on the history of gay rights called "When We Rise," the show's creator noticed that the low Nielsen ratings didn't mesh with the enthusiastic response on social media.

"It just didn't feel right," said Dustin Lance Black, the creator of the series and the Oscar-winning writer of "Milk." "I'm not saying it would have translated to a smash success, but something just felt off in the ratings vs. the experience we were having."

Nielsen has been breaking out ratings for black, Hispanic and Asian-American households. The new breakout seemed like a logical next step in giving networks, studios and advertisers more data on who is watching what.

"There are things that are good for the business, and there are things that are just the right thing to do," said Brian Fuhrer, Nielsen's senior vice president for product leadership. "This is an unusual situation where both came into alignment."