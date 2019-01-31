NEW YORK — Ron Chernow, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Walter Isaacson will be among the guests on a new television interview program, presented by the New-York Historical Society.
The society announced Thursday that "New-York Historical Society Presents" premieres Sunday on WNET, a public television station in the New York area. Hosts include philanthropist David M. Rubenstein and presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.
The society's president and CEO, Louise Mirrer, said in a statement that the show would provide "timely, thought-provoking, and historically-based debate and discussion."
