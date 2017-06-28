– The Trump administration on Wednesday set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States. The move came after the Supreme Court partially restored President Donald Trump’s executive order that was widely criticized as a ban on Muslims.

Visas that have already been approved will not be revoked, but instructions issued by the State Department say that new applicants from Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, Iran and Yemen must prove a relationship with a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling already in the United States to be eligible. The same requirement, with some exceptions, holds for would-be refugees from all nations that are still awaiting approval for admission to the U.S.

Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-and sisters-in-law, fiancees or other extended family members are not considered to be close relationships, according to the guidelines that were issued in a cable sent to all U.S. embassies and consulates late Wednesday. The new rules take effect on Thursday, according to the cable.

The Supreme Court on Monday partially lifted lower court injunctions against Trump’s executive order that hadsuspended visas for citizens of the six countries. The justices’ ruling exempted applicants from the ban if they could prove a “bona fide relationship” with a U.S. person or entity, but the court offered only broad guidelines as to how that should be defined.

As far as business or professional links are concerned, the State Department said a legitimate relationship must be “formal, documented and formed.” Journalists, students, workers or lecturers who have valid invitations or employment contracts in the U.S. would be exempt from the ban.

Would-be immigrants from the six counties who won a coveted visa in the government’s diversity lottery — a program that randomly awards 50,000 green cards annually to people from countries with low rates of immigration — will have to prove they have a “bona fide relationship” within the U.S. or are eligible for another waiver or face being banned for at least 90 days. That hurdle may be a difficult to overcome, as many don’t have relatives in the U.S. or jobs in advance of arriving in the country.