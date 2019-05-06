At a news conference Monday at Target Center, Gersson Rosas, the Wolves’ new President of Basketball Operations, laid out a vision for the future of a franchise that has made the playoffs just once since 2004 and fired head coach/president Tom Thibodeau in the middle of last season.

“There’s a lot of value here,” Rosas said. “We’re going to invest a lot in this group.”

Flanked by team owner Glen Taylor (who also owns the Star Tribune) and CEO Ethan Casson, who spearheaded the search for a new basketball head boss, Rosas promised that the Wolves not be “Houston North,” a reference to his 17 years with the Rockets.

But he will bring many of the principles that were successful in Houston to the Wolves.

“We’re going to use some of the same modern approaches,” Rosas said. “I believe in the marriage of basketball and analytics. We want to make educated decisions. And we’re going to question the norm in everything we do.”

Casson spoke of Rosas’ ability to “pivot to the modern game.”

Said Taylor:” We have an opportunity to take the organization on to a much brighter future, and I think we have selected the right leader to get us there.”

Regarding the status of interim coach Ryan Saunders and general manager Scott Layden, Rosas said: “I’m doing my due diligence. I think Ryan and Scott have done a commendable job. ... That’s a major objective we want to address sooner rather than later.”

Come back to startribune.com later for more on this story.