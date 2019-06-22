Jenny Carrieri has been waiting 23 years for answers in the death of her twin sister, who was shot to death inside her car. Now she learned of the M-Vac — a wet-vacuum machine that can extract DNA from rough or porous surfaces — and is hoping Baltimore County police will use it to find previously unknown suspects.

The technology has already identified killers and other suspects across the nation, helped free one man wrongly imprisoned for 20 years, and is being used in Florida to find evidence of suspected human trafficking.

“If there’s blood spatter on a scene,” said CEO Jared Bradley, “when you can see it, you can scoop it up with a spoon. But when you’ve got degraded DNA, or touch DNA, or surfaces like brick, concrete, old clothing, you have to get more aggressive to get in there. That’s what the M-Vac does.”

The machine was invented by Bradley’s father, Bruce, who was looking for ways to track the roots of e-coli outbreaks. But the food industry showed little interest, Jared Bradley said.

Meanwhile, he described the machine to a friend working for the FBI. “He said, ‘Man, that would’ve been amazing on some of my crime scenes,’ ” Bradley recalled. Within a year, he and his friend had the machine tested for DNA extraction.

The M-Vac is building a catalog of success stories. In 2014, the sheriff’s office in Broward County, Florida, was struggling with the case of a woman who had been beaten to death with concrete landscaping blocks. The edges of the blocks where the killer’s hand had been were rough like English muffins, said now-retired crime scene Sgt. Stewart Mosher. Investigators had spent $130,000 on DNA testing without developing a profile when Mosher turned to M-Vac Systems in Sandy, Utah. Jared Bradley flew to Florida with a machine and taught the Broward detectives how to use it.

Bruce Bradley, the inventor of the M-Vac, at an early test of the machine in 2007.

“We made the [sample] collections and sent them in to the DNA unit,” Mosher said. “Before Jared lands back in Utah, we’re walking the suspect into the Broward County jail with a full profile from each of the blocks.”

Broward now has two of the machines, one that is kept in the lab and one that is taken to crime scenes.

In Salt Lake City in 1977, 16-year-old Sharon Schollmeyer was found raped and stabbed to death inside her apartment. Nearly four decades later, police used the M-Vac to pull DNA off a piece of clothing that had been stuffed into the victim’s mouth, and used the national DNA databank to connect it to a convicted sex offender in Florida. He pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 10 years to life in 2017.

And in 2016, Chris Tapp was released from prison in Idaho after serving 20 years in the rape and murder of Angie Dodge, who was killed in her apartment in 1996. Idaho authorities used the M-Vac to collect DNA that eliminated Tapp as a contributor. A ifferent man has been arrested and charged with Dodge’s murder.

“This is a game-changer,” said Francine Bardole, a Utah crime scene investigator whose police department was the first to buy an M-Vac machine. “It collects so much more DNA. Any agency that’s going to work cold cases ought to think about using the M-Vac.”

The M-Vac, short for microbial vacuum, sprays a sterile solution on a small area and then extracts skin cells or dried fluids that may lie below the surface of a piece of clothing, a car seat or taped-up package of cocaine. The recovered solution is poured through a filter that captures biological material containing DNA.

The FBI is testing the M-Vac, and in a first round of results published, the agency found it to be far more effective in extracting DNA from rough services such as pressure-treated wood and plywood, and 47 times more effective on automotive carpet than the standard method of running a swab or “Q-Tip” over the surface. It found that swabs may still be equally effective on flat, nonporous surfaces.

The M-Vac is not necessarily for every case, said Matthew Gamette, director of the Idaho State Police lab, in part because of the cost: A machine sells for about $42,500. But “when you’ve got a cold case, we’re going to be looking at any technology we can to solve a case.”