HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Florida's governor has created a new task force to help clean up the state's lakes and rivers.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the formation of the Blue-green Algae Task Force during a news conference Monday at the Nathaniel P. Reed Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge.
DeSantis says the five-member group will make recommendations to reduce nutrients in Lake Okeechobee and downstream estuaries, as well as look at connections to the red tide algae blooms that have affected Florida's coasts.
An Ocean Conservancy report says last year had the worst blue-green algae bloom in Florida history. That was coupled with a devastating red tide outbreak along the state's beaches.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump says NRA 'under siege' by New York investigation
The National Rifle Association is "under siege," President Donald Trump said Monday in response to New York state's decision to investigate the organization's status as a tax-exempt nonprofit.
National
The Latest: Federal judge orders militia leader held in jail
The Latest on the federal case against the leader of an armed group that detained asylum-seeking families near the U.S.-Mexico border(all times local):
Local
Minnesota House on verge of gas tax hike, setting up fight with GOP Senate
Democrats say the money is needed to improve the state's roads and bridges.
National
Biden: 'I take responsibility' for Anita Hill hearings
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday that he takes responsibility for the fact that Anita Hill was "not treated well" in 1991 when she…
National
Evers appoints UW regent replacements
Gov. Tony Evers has appointed three new University of Wisconsin System regents.