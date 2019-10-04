American shoppers may not have paid close attention to a 15-year controversy involving generous subsidies that the European Union provided Airbus, its largest aircraft manufacturer.

But that long-running dispute between Europe and the United States is about to turn up at the supermarket.

On Wednesday, the World Trade Organization granted the United States permission to tax as much as $7.5 billion of European exports annually, and the Trump administration said that, starting Oct. 18, it will begin imposing a 25% tariff on a wide range of popular European food, drinks and other products.

The administration's decision to slap levies on European products could further escalate tensions with the E.U., which has bristled at ­President Donald Trump's confrontational trade approach.

Here is what you need to know about the trade fight, and how it could affect your grocery list.

Q: What is the fight about?

A: The United States and Europe have been arguing for more than a decade about the subsidies and other kinds of special financing that the European Union has given Airbus.

The United States argues that these subsidies allow Airbus to sell its products at unfairly low prices around the world, hurting America's largest plane maker, Boeing. So the Americans brought a case against the Europeans at the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global body that handles trade disputes.

On Wednesday, the WTO handed down the final decision in that case, giving the Trump administration the green light to impose tariffs on up to $7.5 billion of European products annually — or until the European Union ends its subsidies. Later that day, the Trump administration released a list of the goods it will start taxing.

The tariffs will weigh heavily on some American companies and households — including consumers at the grocery store, major U.S. airlines, liquor importers, specialty wine shops and some manufacturers.

Q: What is the Trump administration going to tax?

A: Some of the most beloved — and delicious — European imports are on the list, which reads like the menu for a fancy dinner party. French wine. Olives, virgin olive oil, cherries, oranges and lemons from Spain. Pork sausages and roasted coffee from Germany. Italian cheeses like pecorino, Parmesan and provolone. Stilton cheese, sweet biscuits and Scotch whiskies.

All of these items will be subject to a new 25% tax at the border as of Oct. 18.

Aircraft will be subject to a 10% tariff, while other goods will be taxed at 25%. Those price increases will likely take a toll on airlines, department stores, manufacturers and other businesses that sell imported goods.

Q: Who pays the tariff?

A: Who actually absorbs the cost of that tariff will vary from product to product.

In some cases, European producers will be forced to foot the bill, most likely by dipping into their profits or forgoing spending on new hires and other expenses.

In other cases, European companies will pass those costs on to American businesses that import and sell their products and to the Americans who buy them.

Ultimately, it's very likely that Americans will see some price increases at the store. And that could slow spending on European wine, liquor and other goods heading into a normally busy holiday season, industry groups said.

The pain could get worse for American companies, whose products may face retaliation by the European Union down the line.

The World Trade Organization is currently considering a separate trade case that the European Union has brought against the United States for subsidizing its plane maker, Boeing. The World Trade Organization is expected to announce that decision early next year. It's unclear how many tariffs could be imposed as a result, but European officials have already drawn up a list of $20 billion in American products, including food and agricultural goods, that it could tax in response to that case.