The Man of Steel will go through changes in December that will ripple through the DC universe. (Spoilers ahead!) When Issue No. 18 of “Superman” arrives in stores Dec. 11, the hero will be going public about his alter ego.

Superman has been around since 1938, so it is hard to imagine something that has not been done, including revealing his secret identity. In 1991, he told Lois Lane, which seemed fair since she and Clark Kent were engaged. In 2015, Lois wrote a front-page Daily Planet story that revealed Superman’s secret. Comic-book shenanigans later erased that knowledge from the general population of the DC universe.

“On some level, this is what DC brought me here for,” said Brian Michael Bendis, who is writing “Superman” and “Action Comics,” among other DC books. He was referring to his departure from Marvel, DC Comics’ rival, in 2017. He began working on the Superman titles last year, juggling space adventures, the inner workings of the Daily Planet, and how Lois and Clark related to their son, Jonathan, in his preteen to teenage years. “I didn’t want to stir things up right away,” he said. “I had to earn my place.”

What’s the catch? Comic-book fans are cynical about these types of events. Previews of “Superman” No. 18 noted that the hero would reveal his identity, but it was met with little fanfare, possibly because readers assume the developments will be temporary. “Let me lean into this a little bit because I’m with you on that,” Bendis said. “I don’t do fake-out stories.”

Superman’s being honest about his identity, Bendis said, will bring him closer to being “the best version of himself.” It also opens up areas of exploration, he said: “We wanted to do this because behind it is 1,000 brand-new Superman stories that have never been told.”

Who else will Superman’s news affect? “Everybody who’s ever been in contact with him is going to have a completely different perspective and reaction to this,” Bendis said.

Is this because of Lois? When Bendis took over Superman, he came up with a story involving an ill-timed photograph of Lois, who is married to Clark, kissing Superman. The public gave Superman a pass, but had a lot of scorn for Lois, considering her unfaithful. “I had another destination in mind, but this was a better solution,” Bendis said of that subplot. The ruckus over the photograph, he said, caused Superman to wonder, who was he lying to protect? Who did not already know that Lois was an important part of his life?

Can Clark still work as a reporter? Which journalist would not like to have super hearing to better listen in on public conversations and telescopic vision to observe a scene? And while most people will trust Clark to play by the rules, the more suspicious members of the public — we are looking at you, Lex Luthor — will assume he will use his X-ray vision to access information no other reporter could. “Excellent question,” Bendis said. “And I promise you that is the first thing that Greg Rucka stormed up to me with when we started working on this.” Answers will start to arrive in January.