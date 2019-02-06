Metro area commuters on Wednesday morning spun out, crashed and slogged along roads still dotted with slippery spots from a Tuesday snowfall. Thursday morning’s drive into the office — will likely be worse.

There’s another storm system bringing sleet and freezing rain with 4 to 8 inches of snow to the Twin Cities, starting Wednesday evening and lasting into Thursday morning.

“Driving conditions Thursday will not be good,” the Crystal Police Department said in a tweet. “If you do not have to be on the roads Thursday, please don’t. Please show some early Valentine love and share this post so those you love are in the know.”

The most snow is expected to fall in the east metro area and western Wisconsin, where the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting tonight. About 6 to 8 inches is expected in that area, including Washington, Dakota and Goodhue counties, by Thursday evening, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday morning.

The snow accompanied by winds gusting to 15 mph by Thursday morning will reduce visibility and create hazardous conditions, the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory that will be in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. The advisory covers the southern half of Minnesota and portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

Another winter storm warning for 6 to 12 inches of snow is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for a large portion of north central and northwestern Minnesota, including Fergus Falls, Bemidji, International Falls and Hibbing.

Gallery: Snow on top of ice snarls commutes Gallery: Snow on top of ice snarls commutes

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service said.

In the southern Minnesota and the metro area, a quick burst of snow is possible Wednesday afternoon, followed by the main wave of snow Thursday morning.

Just over 4 inches of snow fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during Tuesday’s storm. Other totals included 10 inches in River Falls, Wis., 9.6 inches in Northfield, and 6.5 in Apple Valley. Amounts between 3 and 4 inches were common across the western and northern suburbs, according to the weather service.

In between storms, cities, counties and MnDOT dispatched plows to clear roads. Scores of cities, including Excelsior, St. Louis Park, Falcon Heights Robbinsdale, Plymouth and Richfield declared snow emergencies for Wednesday. Snow emergencies were not in effect in either Minneapolis or St. Paul.

On Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 149 crashes and 242 spin outs statewide between noon and 9 p.m.

Behind the snow, a strong cold front will send temperatures plummeting below zero by Thursday night, the weather service said.

High temperatures in the Twin Cities will struggle to get above zero Friday. Then temperatures will rise to the teens by Sunday, when there is a 30 percent chance for more snow, the weather service said.