The state Senate announced the launch of a Minnesota Autism Council working group that will focus on improving services and opportunities in the state for people with autism.

"We should strive to make our state a better place for those living with autism, including individualized educational opportunities in childhood and the ability to live productive, meaningful lives into adulthood," Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, said in a statement.

Abeler is chairman of the Senate's Human Services Reform Committee, which will receive and consider the policy recommendations the work group comes up with.

Members will look into areas including education, treatment, independent living and work opportunities.

"The MN Autism Council will create a public forum for Minnesotans to discuss these topics in depth, and advise the Legislature when public policy changes are necessary," Abeler's statement said.

The working group will be made up of a wide range of members, including people with autism, advocates, state agency members, legislators and parents from various parts of the state and different ethnic backgrounds.

Those who want to participate can submit a request to Tom Brennan at tom.brennan@senate.mn or call (651) 296-4847.

JESSIE VAN BERKEL