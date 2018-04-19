COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal judge has rescheduled sentencing for an Ohio man convicted of trying to help the Islamic State group.
U.S. District Judge Edmund Sargus on Wednesday in Columbus rescheduled Aaron Daniels sentencing from April 26 to May 24.
Daniels pleaded guilty last July to a charge accusing him of attempting to travel to Libya to join the group.
Authorities say Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State operative in January 2016 and told an undercover informant that he was interested in traveling to commit violence overseas.
The 21-year-old Daniels expressed remorse last year for his actions.
Daniels faces up to 20 years in prison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Walker sees federal waiver for reinsurance program
Gov. Scott Walker's administration filed a request with the federal government seeking a waiver that would allow Wisconsin to offer a $200 million reinsurance program designed to lower premiums and attract more providers to the private marketplace.
National
Trump leaves open possibility of bailing on meeting with Kim
President Donald Trump said that although he's looking ahead optimistically to a historic summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un he could still pull out if he feels it's "not going to be fruitful."
National
Trade issues expose the limits of Trump-Abe 'bromance'
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe courted the new American president with a golden driver not long after Donald Trump won the White House. He's met with the billionaire businessman more than any other world leader, and he's Trump's second-most frequent caller.
National
Babies of senators now welcome in Senate chamber
Who doesn't like babies?
National
Democrats see Wisconsin as proving ground for party revival
Margo Miller thanked her hosts, covered herself in a blue poncho and headed back into the driving sleet Saturday morning, with more doors to knock in this rural subdivision but with another new volunteer's name on her clipboard.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.