ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's new energy minister has again called for "cohesiveness" in OPEC ahead of a meeting in Abu Dhabi.
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made the comment on Thursday at a meeting of OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The prince said: "To achieve market stability, it's important we sustain a high level of cohesiveness."
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Munitions depot blast fires in northern Cyprus under control
Fires triggered by an explosion at a munitions depot in breakaway northern Cyprus have been brought under control, Turkey's defense ministry said Thursday.
World
New Saudi energy minister calls for OPEC 'cohesiveness'
Saudi Arabia's new energy minister has again called for "cohesiveness" in OPEC ahead of a meeting in Abu Dhabi.
World
New data shows Israeli settlement surge in east Jerusalem
New official data obtained by The Associated Press shows a spike in Jewish settlement construction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, along with strong evidence of decades of systematic discrimination illustrated by a huge gap in the number of construction permits granted to Jewish and Palestinian residents.
World
As 1st Asian host, Japan aiming higher at Rugby World Cup
When Jamie Joseph took on the challenge of coaching Japan for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the ex-All Blacks forward knew there was much more at stake than results on the field.
World
After Dorian, Bahamas tackles massive clean-up
Pastor Jeremiah Saunders stood in the golden afternoon sun and barely blinked as he debated what to pick out from the ruins of the church he built 22 years ago in the seaside village of High Rock on the eastern end of Grand Bahama island.