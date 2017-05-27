President Donald Trump headed home Saturday to confront a growing political and legal threat, as his top aides tried to contain the fallout from reports that his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is a focus of investigations into possible collusion between Russia and the president’s campaign and transition teams.

As Trump ended a nine-day overseas trip that aides considered the most successful stretch of his presidency, he was returning to a ­crisis that grew in his absence. The White House canceled a trip to Iowa and was putting together a plan to expand the legal team, reorganize his communications staff and wall off a scandal that has jeopardized his agenda and now threatens to engulf his family.

Trump’s private legal team, led by his New York lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, was preparing to meet in Washington to face fresh questions about contacts between Kushner and representatives of President Vladimir Putin of Russia. The president may meet with Kasowitz as early as Sunday, and aides have recruited a series of prominent Washington lawyers with experience in political investigations for Trump to interview in hopes that they might join the legal team.

Kushner, who organized the president’s Middle East stops at the start of the foreign trip, returned to Washington with several days yet to go and has been unusually subdued since then. But he has no plans to step down from his role as senior adviser, according to people close to him.

Still, there are signs that Kushner is tiring of the nonstop combat and the ­damage to his reputation. He has told friends that he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, have made no long-term commitment to remain by Trump’s side, saying that they would review every six months whether to return to private life in New York.

Kushner’s troubles are only one facet of the crisis. Reince Priebus, White House chief of staff, and Steve Bannon, the president’s chief strategist, also dropped off Trump’s trip early, in part to return to deal with the political furor over the Russia investigations and the president’s decision to fire James Comey as FBI director.

The White House was trying to figure out how to respond to reports that Kushner had spoken in December with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about establishing a secret channel between his father-in-law’s transition team and Moscow to discuss Syria and other issues.

The discussion took place at Trump Tower at a meeting that also included Michael Flynn, who served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser until being forced out when it was revealed that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and others about a separate telephone conversation he had with Kislyak. It was unclear who first proposed the secret communications channel, but the idea was for Flynn to speak directly with a Russian military official.

As reports emerged about investigators’ focus on Kushner, he and Ivanka Trump discussed the possibility of having Donald McGahn, the White House counsel, issue a statement denying that McGahn had been contacted by federal officials about Kushner. McGahn, who has been uneasy in his role since Trump ignored his advice to delay Comey’s dismissal, said he was not the person to write such a statement, suggesting that doing so would create a precedent requiring a response to each new report. Kushner’s private lawyer issued a statement instead.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner have complained privately about what he views as an unfair level of scrutiny. People close to Kushner were adamant Saturday that he was preparing for a long fight and not an exit from the White House.

The reports about Kushner dominated an end-of-trip briefing for reporters in Taormina, Italy, where Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, the president’s national security adviser, and Gary Cohn, his top economic adviser, declined to comment specifically on Kushner but sought to play down the significance of the disclosures.

White House aides were trying to assemble a powerhouse outside legal team that they hoped would include seasoned Washington lawyers of the stature of Paul Clement, Theodore Olson or Brendan Sullivan. More lawyers could also be hired for the White House staff.

The Washington Post reported that Trump is considering creating a “war room” within the White House to more aggressively combat revelations.

The Post also reported that some of Trump’s more combative campaign aides, including former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, who was fired nearly a year ago, and former deputy campaign manager David Bossie could return.

The approach is modeled on the war room used by President Bill Clinton during various inquiries. Clinton retained a private legal team and established a separate office to handle questions about inquiries, so the White House could preserve the image of governing and keep its focus on the president’s broader message.