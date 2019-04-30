Men: No contact between coaches and recruits until Jan. 1 of a recruit’s sophomore year. Under previous rules, recruits could initiate contact at any time. Verbal offers cannot be extended until Aug. 1 before a recruit’s junior year. Old rules allowed coaches to extend offers at any time.

Women: No contact — or verbal offers from coaches — until June 15 after a recruit’s sophomore year. It’s later than men’s because women’s college hockey doesn’t have major junior leagues for players.

MEGAN RYAN