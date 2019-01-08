CLAYTON, Mo. — New St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell is wasting no time implementing changes in how the county approaches crime. But so far he's not ready to address whether he'll reopen the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson.

Significant policy changes Bell's announced since taking office eight days ago include no longer prosecuting most marijuana possession cases and eliminating cash bail in misdemeanor and low-level felonies. And on Tuesday, Bell announced that he'll be seeking counseling, rather than jail, for opioid abusers.

But at a news conference, Bell declined comment on whether he'll reconsider charging officer Darren Wilson in Brown's death.

Activists say they're hopeful Bell will reopen the case.

Wilson was never charged and tried, so there's no double jeopardy.