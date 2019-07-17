New Prague’s Woodrow Glazer won his second consecutive individual championship, and Roseau won the team championship at the USA High School Clay Target League’s 2019 National Championship on Sunday in Mason, Mich.

Glazer, a recently-graduated senior who capped a stellar high school career with his third consecutive MSHSL state title last month, topped a field of more than 1,800 competitors with a perfect 200x200 score. Roseau’s five-person team won the title over 207 other teams by hitting 964 out of 1,000 targets.

Jim Paulsen

Another Gopher retires

The Gophers have lost a second player to medical retirement this offseason.

Redshirt freshman running back Nolan Edmonds medically retired, a source confirmed Tuesday. He is no longer listed on the Gophers online roster.

The 5-11, 200-pound Georgia native was a three-star recruit. He had yet to play for the Gophers and was injured during spring football.

Edmonds follows defensive lineman Alexander Reigelsperger in stepping away from the game in the past week. The fellow redshirt freshman suffered a concussion and C4 vertebra fracture during spring football.

Megan Ryan

Etc.

• Clay Kucera of Chaska Town Course shot a 6-under 66 for a three-shot lead after the second round of the MGA State Amateur at Somerby Golf Club in Byron. He has a 137 total. Second is Andrew Israelson, who only managed to finish 13 holes because of weather.

• Scott Nesbit, the men’s and women’s tennis coach at St, Olaf for 30 years, resigned as the men’s coach. Chris Kuna, his assistant, will replace him.

• Minnesota-Morris will not bring back baseball coach Grant Harding. He was hired in 2013.