It's been a long time in the making.

New Prague's baseball team earned it first trip to the state tournament since 1980 with a 10-3 victory over Lakeville North in the Class 4A, Section 1 championship game Wednesday. It's only their second state tournament berth in program history.

The Trojans victory halted Lakeville North's run of six consecutive section titles. The Panthers forced a second and deciding game with a 4-2 victory Tuesday night in a game that was called after five innings because of rain.

Senior Drew Picka led the Trojans, going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Junior Jake Deutsch went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored.

In other section championships:

Section 2: Senior righthander Tyson Stritesky threw a shutout as Eden Prairie blanked Edina 9-0. Stritesky ran his record to 7-0 on the season with the win. Matt Sherman hit a home run for the Eagles. After getting off to a rocky start, Eden Prairie has won 15 of its past 18 games.

Section 3: East Ridge garnered its first state tournament trip with a come-from-behind 7-5 victory over top-seeded Eastview. The Raptors scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 5-1 deficit. Senior Carter Seidl's run-scoring double broke a 5-all deadlock.

Classmate Joe Trollen had two RBI for the Raptors, who had seven different players with a hit and run scored.

Section 5: Mounds View earned its fifth state tournament berth in the past seven years with a 5-0 victory over Osseo.

Class 3A

Section 5: Monticello earned its first trip to the state tournament with a 4-3 victory over Rocori. The Magic scored two runs in each of the first two innings to build a 4-1 lead. That was more than enough support for winning pitcher Ethan Bosacker. Alex Otto came on in relief to get the final two outs and earn a save.

Boys' lacrosse

Section 2 championship: Senior midfielders Henry Benson and Collin Penn scored four and three goals, respectively, as Eden Prairie denied Chanhassen its first state tournament trip with a 9-5 victory. The Eagles, who never trailed, outshot Chanhassen 26-8.

Girls' lacrosse

Section 2 championship: Top-ranked Eden Prairie, the state tournament runner-up a year ago, will look to take the next step after defeating No. 3-rated Chanhassen 14-9. The Eagles won three straight state championships from 2015-17.

