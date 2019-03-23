NEW PRAGUE, Minn. — U.S. Postal Service officials say the post office in New Prague is being temporarily relocated due to safety concerns with the building.
Officials say an environmental specialist has been called in to inspect recent remodeling at the facility. It's not known how many repairs may be needed or how long it would take.
The mail service has been moved to the Belle Plaine Post Office. Belle Plaine is about 14 miles from New Prague.
Jorg Lewis, the New Prague postmaster, says the move is being made to protect the safety of customers and employees.
