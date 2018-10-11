The latest tenant to open at Keg and Case market in St. Paul will be serving up pizza by the slice. And the pies will be topped with the riches of its fellow vendors.

Chef and founding partner John Kraus, along with Keg and Case co-founder Dean Perlman, are behind MN Slice, which opens today. Kraus is the chef/owner of Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie, and is using his baking know-how to craft a chewy sourdough crust that can withstand the heft of potential toppings found in the market’s corridors. Up for grabs are mushrooms from Forest to Fork and meats from The K’nack.

“We’ve had a blast dreaming up flavor combos and I know we’ll just keep collaborating,” Perlman said in a release.

In addition to classic cheese and pepperoni, look for rotating Minnesota-themed pies, such as “Hot Dish” and “Meat Raffle.”

MN Slice opens daily at 10 a.m. at 928 W. 7th St., kegandcase.com. Slices start at $6.