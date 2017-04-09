Last year, Jay Dillon and his dad, Bob, began experimenting with the “everyday low price” concept, applying it to patio ­furniture — a rarity in the Twin Cities.

They held pop-up sales advertised on Craigslist. Those went well enough that they expanded to the Minneapolis Home & Garden Show in February.

Pleased with the sales from both trials, they are putting down roots in a permanent retail outlet called Yardbird Furniture that opened Friday in St. Louis Park.

Consumers typically see sale cycles ranging from full-price to 20 to 50 percent off, but the Dillons went directly to the factories in China to learn more about the business and work with the factory during manufacturing.

“We’re partnering with the same factories that produce components for Pottery Barn and Frontgate,” said Yardbird President Jay Dillon. “But we cut out the sourcing companies and fancy showrooms and save the consumer up to 50 percent.”

Yardbird stocks 10 different sets from $749 to $2,999. Most are named after Minnesota lakes, including Calhoun, Elliot, Harriet, Isles, ­Langdon and Waverly.

A sectional couch and coffee table with Sunbrellla fabric cushions. Yardbird, a new patio furniture concept in St. Louis Park, photographed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 is offering outdoor furniture with the quality of national retailers but at half the price due. Jay Dillon and his father, Bob Dillon will hold a soft opening this weekend and a grand opening next weekend.

Demand for outdoor furniture is growing at a higher rate than for indoor furniture. That’s due largely to Americans putting equal emphasis on interior and exterior decor. People are expanding interiors to three season spaces and spending more money to furnish it, according to Orbis Research.

Heidi Calhoun-Lopez of Minnetonka saw the Dillons’ ads last year when she was scoping out patio sets at Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel. Prices in the $5,000 to $8,000 range kept her from closing the deal. She even put her name on a list at Pottery Barn to be called when floor models were being sold for less.

“Then I saw the Craigslist ad from Jay and found exactly what we wanted for about $1,500,” she said. “It was thousands less than even Pottery Barn’s floor model.”

Based on last year’s test run, father and son went a bit more upscale in their offerings. The midrange sets similar to the ones sold at stores such as Home Depot didn’t move as quickly as the higher-end sets, so they focused on styles similar to brands like Thos. Baker, Frontgate and Lloyd Flanders.

What’s different about Yardbird, according to Jay Dillon, is that customers won’t have to wait long for their furniture. Beginning next Tuesday when a large shipment is expected, most sets will be in stock in two neutral colors for cushions. Other colors can be special ordered with delivery in about two weeks. Delivery and setup is an extra $100 in the metro area.

Depending on the success of Yardbird locally, the pair are considering expanding to busier markets in the Sun Belt. “Right now, we’re lean and mean,” Bob said. “There are only three of us.”

Owner Bob Dillon spends most of his time with his longtime business, the Dillon Group in New Hope, a distributor for European garden tools, railings, and shelving.

TV ads for Yardbird will start running soon, featuring TV personality Bobby Jensen. Competitors’ names will be mentioned. Are they worried about taking on well-known retailers? “We’re not interested in picking a fight,” said Bob Dillon. “We’ve checked with lawyers to make sure we’re being fair.”

Their furniture comes from the same Chinese factories as the well-known names, but there are subtle changes that Jay requested based on customer feedback. On the Langston set, Jay asked the manufacturer to shrink the height of the legs and drop the front and side skirt lower to the ground to account for 5-inch quick-dry cushions, thicker than the typical 4-inch versions.

Yardbird uses fade-resistant Sunbrella fabric on most of its cushions, which is an upgrade at other companies. A lower-priced set uses an Olefin ­fabric. The higher-end sets use aluminum construction. The moderate ones are made with steel. Nearly all sets use a woven synthetic wicker considered more durable than the real thing. Some sets include a table but the popular fire tables are an option for $600 and up.

Jay Dillon designed a folding chaise ($200) that, in the offseason, stands upright with the cushions stored inside. It sells on Amazon for $259.

Yardbird is located at 6501 Cambridge St. in St. Louis Park. A grand opening will be held next weekend. The company also sells nationwide through its website but shipping prices are added.