– Pressured by the Trump administration, confronted with Israeli talk of annexing the West Bank, increasingly isolated in the Arab world and running out of money, the beleaguered Palestinian Authority is staring at what its new prime minister acknowledges could be its own demise.

"We are in a collapsing situation," the premier, Muhammad Shtayyeh, said.

A new Israeli anti-terrorism law that withholds some Palestinian revenue has precipitated a financial crisis that could bankrupt the authority by July or August, he said. If that happens, the authority would have to furlough its police officers, he said — a not-so-veiled threat to Israel, which depends on Palestinian security forces to police the West Bank.

"It's a very hot summer. At every level," Shtayyeh warned. "I hope we will not reach that point."

In one of his first interviews with a major Western news organization, Shtayyeh also attacked as "blackmail" the Trump administration's pressure tactics in pushing for a peace plan, beginning with a conference this month on economic development on the West Bank.

Shtayyeh, 61, was a top economic development official and an occasional participant in peace talks with the Israelis before being appointed to the No. 2 job in the Palestinian Authority in March. His boss, President Mahmoud Abbas, is in his 80s and in poor health. Since then, Shtayyeh has set about trying to increase public confidence in the authority, while also showing a common touch, as if he hoped to be a candidate to succeed Abbas.

But he starts his job facing an immediate financial crisis. In February, under a 2018 law modeled on the American Taylor Force Act, Israel began deducting about $138 million for what it calls "pay-to-slay money" from the roughly $2.5 billion a year in taxes and tariffs that it collects for and transfers to the Palestinians.

The deduction is equal to Israel's tally of the financial support that the authority provided last year to Palestinians in Israeli prisons for attacking Israelis, to their families, and to the families of those "martyred" or killed long ago in uprisings against Israel, including suicide bombers.

Israel and Western countries see those payments, which began in the 1960s, as incentivizing terrorism. But the Palestinians see them as a vital form of welfare that rewards the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and their families, and say that many prisoners had no part in violence and did not receive fair trials. Unilateral deductions by Israel, they say, violate the agreements under which Israel collects revenue for the Palestinians.

Abbas responded by refusing to accept any revenue transferred from Israel, effectively giving up more than half the authority's income and setting it on a kamikaze course if Israel does not repeal or suspend its new law.

The authority has already slashed its payroll, with tens of thousands of West Bank civil servants and police officers receiving only 50% of their salaries. Palestinian banks, stretching to lend the authority money while struggling to collect on consumer loans, are exhausting their liquidity, Shtayyeh said.

But accepting the reduced monetary transfer from Israel, he said, would be tantamount to acknowledging that the payments support terrorism, a premise he rejects.

If the Israelis want the authority to collapse, "let them push it to collapse," he said. "We will not dissolve the authority. But they can push it to collapse."

If it does, he added, "The PLO will run the show" — effectively rolling back the clock to before the Oslo peace process began. Even Palestinian recognition of Israel could be called into question if that happened, he said.

When the authority can no longer pay its bills, he said, "we will start by sending our security people home."

That threat has a specific meaning in Israel, whose security forces work closely with their Palestinian counterparts to root out terrorist cells, prevent attacks on Israelis or pursue the perpetrators, and defuse Israeli military raids in areas of the West Bank under Palestinian security control.

Shtayyeh said he had expected that Israel would seek a resolution of the impasse after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formed a new government following his re-election in April. But Netanyahu's failure to do so, and the prospect of another election in September, makes it less likely that the standoff will end quickly, he said.

"Our backs are really tight to the wall," he said. "We are now in control of the situation. I don't know for how long."