Only two voices have been the public address announcer for Gophers men's basketball in the near 90-year history of Williams Arena, but the third was announced Thursday.

And it’s a familiar voice.

Longtime Gophers football PA announcer Jamie Verbrugge was chosen to replace Dick Jonckowski on the microphone at the Barn starting in the November 2 exhibition game against Concordia-St. Paul. He’s been doing U football games since 2001.

Verbrugge, who began with Gophers wrestling matches in 1988, currently announces for Gophers football, men’s hockey and wrestling, which he will continue to do this season.

"For most of my life I have been watching Gophers basketball in the Barn,” Verbrugge said in a statement. “It is a special place to me as I know it is to tens of thousands of Gophers fans. I fully understand what a privilege it is to have this job and I fully intend to honor the very best traditions of the maroon and gold.”

Jonckowski stepped down after last season. The self-named “Polish Eagle” announced more than 600 games at Williams Arena during his 31 years with Gophers basketball. Prior to Jonckowski, legend Jules Perlt was the PA announcer for the Barn’s first 58 years.