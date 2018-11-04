NEW ORLEANS — An award-winning New Orleans chef is aiming for inclusivity in his new restaurants.
Alon Shaya used to head three restaurants that were part of the Besh Restaurant Group. But about a year ago allegations of sexual misconduct at several of the restaurants contributed to an acrimonious split.
Now Shaya has started a new restaurant venture — Pomegranate Hospitality — with his wife which includes restaurants in New Orleans and Denver.
The focus has been on creating a welcoming and hospitable environment where employees are treated well.
For example, the restaurants close Monday and Tuesday so everyone has a guaranteed two days in a row off, and they have a code of conduct for visiting guest chefs.
Shaya says they've "taken it down to the very basics of kindness."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.