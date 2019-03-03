NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say two people have been killed and six injured after being struck by a vehicle on a busy New Orleans thoroughfare.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson tells local media that a suspect is in custody following the incident that happened about 8 p.m. Saturday along a multiple-block stretch of Esplanade Ave.

Ferguson says the suspect is being tested to determine whether he was intoxicated. His identity was not released.

EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade says a man and a woman — both about 30 years old — were killed. The injured ranged in ages from 28 to 65.

The incident happened not far from the Endymion parade, one of the city's biggest Mardi Gras parades.