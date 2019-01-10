NEW ORLEANS — "Whole-home" vacation rentals such as those arranged online by Airbnb could soon be outlawed in New Orleans.
City council members prepared Thursday to advance the latest version of a proposal to strengthen regulations on short-term rentals in the tourism-dependent city.
Member Kristin Gisleson Palmer unveiled the proposal late last year. It would limit short-term rental licenses in residential areas to one owner-occupied property apiece. It addresses complaints that outside investors have bought up homes for vacation rentals, driving up property values and taxes and driving out full-time residents.
Some short-term rental property owners demonstrated against the proposal outside City Hall.
Council members discussed eventually allowing whole-home rentals in economically struggling residential areas. They are also considering ways to regulate short-term rentals in multi-unit buildings in areas zoned for businesses.
