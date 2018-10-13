DHAKA, Bangladesh — A small party led by a prominent Bangladeshi lawyer has forged a new alliance with the country's main opposition party that could be seen as a boost against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government ahead of national elections due in December.
Kamal Hossain announced at a news conference in Bangladesh's capital on Saturday evening that he was building the alliance with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, now serving a prison sentence for a corruption conviction.
Hossain's party has no popular support, but he is widely known globally and could be accepted by the upper and middle class in big cities in a parliamentary democracy often troubled by divisive politics.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.