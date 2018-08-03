The party line
Fun in a predictable way, the Melissa McCarthy comedy "Life of the Party" (⋆⋆⋆, rated R) is neither innovative nor a complete waste of downtime. McCarthy plays a newly divorced woman who joins her daughter at college to complete her own unfinished degree. Soon she's partying down as "Dee Rock," the break-dancing queen, and meeting a handsome frat boy. What makes this a little gem of guilty pleasure is the supporting cast, who are milked for maximum effectiveness.
COLIN COVERT
