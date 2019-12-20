Zellweger shines in ‘Judy’

“Judy” (PG-13, ⋆⋆½): It’s 1968, and Judy Garland (Renée Zellweger), in dire financial straits, has taken on a residency in London. Along the way, she falls for a pianist, Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock), who’d become her fifth husband, and she struggles to keep her substance use and mental and physical health in check both onstage and off. Garland died of an accidental barbiturate overdose just a few months later. Zellweger gives a mesmerizing performance, completely losing herself in Garland’s voice, mannerisms and facial expressions (not to mention the powerhouse singing). And the film, with a serviceable story and fine supporting characters, largely gets out of her way.

Also out on Tuesday

“Adopt a Highway,” “The Gallows Act II,” “The Kill Team.”

Katie Foran-McHale, Tribune News Service