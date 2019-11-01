A clever tale

Director Claire McCarthy (“The Waiting City”) and writer Semi Chellas (“Mad Men”) took a major gamble with “Ophelia” (⋆⋆⋆). The intriguing tale of love and loss that follows “Hamlet” from Ophelia’s point of view is based on Lisa M. Klein’s 2006 young adult novel of the same name. Both the book and film feature all the elements the Bard presented in “Hamlet” in regards to Ophelia’s place in Hamlet’s story, but all the missing moments between have been filled in. As Ophelia, Daisy Ridley is at her best in scenes with Naomi Watts as Queen Gertrude. Both of their characters are strong but must face the romantic blindness that love can inspire.

Shakespeare purists will cringe at the suggestion that his greatest work has been turned into a launchpad for a different take, but that’s much ado about nothing. The production in no way diminishes “Hamlet”; it’s a beautifully crafted companion story.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

