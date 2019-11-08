High school class wars revisited

The 1988 film "Heathers" (⋆⋆⋆½) was not completely loved until it was made available to watch at home. Now released as "Heathers 30th Anniversary Steel Book," the wickedly dark comedy remains one of the best movies set in high school. An all-star cast that includes Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty and Lisanne Falk takes on the story of the picture-perfect queens of the social scene at Westerburg High that everyone wants to be and are afraid to cross. Veronica (Ryder) wants to be a Heather until she meets J.D. (Slater), who has some wild ideas about dealing with bullies.

Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service

Also coming Tuesday

• "The Angry Birds Movie 2"

• "After the Wedding"

• "The Farewell"

• "47 Meters Down Uncaged"

• "Brian Banks"

• "Scared of Revolution"

• "The Peanut Butter Falcon"

• "Cross Rise of the Villains"

• "Road Games"

• "Poldark Season 5"

– Season 2"

• "Aquarela"

• "D-Day: Battle of Omaha Beach"

• "Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles"

• "Cobra Kai Season 1 and 2"

• "Royals & Romance 3-Film Collection": Includes "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal," "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" and "William & Kate"