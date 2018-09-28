On a morning last October, Jonah Hill and Emma Stone were having an intense conversation about globular clusters.

Neither a brand of granola nor an exciting new indie band, globular clusters are a crucial (if mysterious) element of “Maniac,” an inventive new limited series on Netflix starring Stone and Hill as participants in a trippy drug trial.

The former “Superbad” co-stars, clad in gray coveralls, were huddled inside a sleeping pod, reminiscent of a Japanese capsule hotel, at Silvercup Studios in Queens. Their characters, Annie and Owen, have had an unexpected reaction to the drug and are trying to figure out what the heck is going on.

“Maybe it’s part of their experiment, to connect people and mess with their heads,” said Hill, in a near catatonic monotone.

“That’s what I thought, too,” replied Stone, her hair long and peroxide blond, as she anxiously nibbled her thumb. “Then I heard about the globular cluster, and I started thinking maybe this was something deeper, and cosmic, like some multi-reality brain magic.”

Maniac When/where: Now streaming on Netflix.

Hill paused, then asked: “What’s a globular cluster?”

“I honestly don’t know,” Stone said.

Viewers may feel a similar exhilarating disorientation watching “Maniac,” a series that defies categorization. Ask director Cary Joji Fukunaga to sum up the show, and he doesn’t even try. “It’s like, how do you even try to describe a person in one sentence?”

Here’s an attempt: Owen and Annie are a pair of emotionally wounded strangers living in an off-kilter version of present-day New York City. They agree to participate in a trial for a drug that promises to do away with pain. “You’ll be born again but not as a baby,” says the drug’s inventor, Dr. James Mantleray (Justin Theroux), a scientist with ethics as questionable as his toupee.

By taking a sequence of pills and hooking themselves up to some high-tech gizmos, Annie and Owen are able to enter a subconscious state to revisit past traumas. But in an unintended wrinkle, they are able to go inside each other’s minds (here’s where the globular cluster comes in) and inhabit new identities in different corners of time and space — a married couple in 1980s Long Island, a pair of con artists at a swanky dinner party in the 1930s.

Each of these psychotropic journeys plays out as a visually and tonally distinct tale, from black comedy to fantasy. With moments of suspense, poignancy and dark humor, the series is a genre shape-shifter. Even the length of the episodes — around 40 minutes apiece — puts “Maniac” into a no man’s land.

“The idea that we could go and make a whole bunch of different stories in one” was part of the appeal for Fukunaga, who’s hopscotched between a Spanish-language thriller (2009’s “Sin Nombre”), a literary costume drama (2011’s “Jane Eyre”), a pulpy HBO murder mystery (“True Detective”) and an unsparing film about child soldiers (2015’s “Beasts of No Nation”). Soon he will take another creative leap, becoming the first American to helm a Bond film.

Despite the bare bones concept, Stone accepted almost instantly. She was excited to make something long-form, and had heard from Woody Harrelson about his positive experience on “True Detective.” That same night, she and Fukunaga showed up at Hill’s apartment door to ask him to co-star. “It was just the draw of working with Cary,” she said.