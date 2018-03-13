INDIANAPOLIS — The Bankers Life name will be coming off the Indiana Pacers' arena after next season.
The Pacers and CNO Financial Group announced Tuesday that the company wouldn't renew its naming-rights contract for the downtown Indianapolis arena after it expires June 30, 2019.
The Carmel-based company formerly known as Conseco Inc. has held the arena's naming rights since it opened as Conseco Fieldhouse in 1999 under a $40 million, 20-year contract.
Bankers Life is among CNO Financial's business units. Its name has been on the arena since late 2011.
The Pacers say they will work to line up a new naming rights contract.
