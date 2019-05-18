– Each year about 4.5 million people shuffle off the ferries that service Liberty Island to see up close the famous torch-wielding Roman goddess towering above them.

But security concerns stemming from the Sept. 11 attacks led the National Park Service to restrict the number of people who could go inside the statue's massive stone pedestal and up to the crown. The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation wanted to offer something more for visitors who found the outdoor view less than satisfying: a stand-alone museum on the island that would welcome everyone who wanted to hear the story behind Lady Liberty.

Last week, the Statue of Liberty Museum opened on the island, offering details about how French workers constructed their 150-foot-tall gift to America, as well as how the statue became a symbol of freedom across the world.

Admission is included in the price of a ferry ticket to Liberty Island.

Recognizing the need to focus on more than just the vague and often dubious ideal of American "liberty," the museum's designers highlight the doubts of black Americans and women who saw their personal liberties compromised on a daily basis in the 1880s, when the statue opened. They also spotlight a bit of history that is often forgotten: that the French creators intended the statue as a commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the United States.

Museum visitors will learn that the man who originated the idea for the statue, the legal thinker Édouard René Lefèbvre de Laboulaye, was also a staunch abolitionist who was known in the United States for his Civil War-era pamphlets defending the Union cause.

In an early model of the statue by the French sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi from 1870, Lady Liberty is depicted holding broken chains in her left hand, a clear reference to emancipation. Bartholdi based the statue on the Roman goddess Libertas, who is usually depicted wearing a Phrygian cap, traditionally worn by freed Roman slaves.

In Bartholdi's final model, the broken chains in the statue's hand were replaced with a tablet that represented the rule of law. Bartholdi placed the broken shackle and chains beneath Lady Liberty's feet, making it nearly impossible for visitors to see at most angles.

"In a way, it's a hidden secret," said Edwin Schlossberg, who led the design of the museum. "You can't see them unless you're in a helicopter."

It is far more common to associate the Statue of Liberty with immigration rather than emancipation. But it wasn't until years after the statue's dedication that it became an icon for the waves of immigrants seeking a better life in the United States.

The statue opened with much fanfare on Oct. 28, 1886. That was six years before the government opened Ellis Island, the inspection site that more than 12 million immigrants would pass through in the decades to come.

In an effort to raise money for the statue's pedestal, Emma Lazarus wrote the 1883 poem "The New Colossus," describing the statue welcoming the "huddled masses yearning to breathe free." The poem wasn't affixed to the pedestal until 1903, after Lazarus' death.

In the museum, visitors will hear recordings of immigrants remembering the moment they first caught sight of the statue on their way to the United States.

"It's hard to believe for a while that you're really going to be in this country, but when you see the Statue of Liberty, you know it's there," one voice said. "It's thrilling."