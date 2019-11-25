LOS ANGELES — The National Park Service says it's added a new mountain lion to a long-term study of the big cats in Southern California.
Officials announced Monday that the lion dubbed P-77 was captured, outfitted with a tracking collar and released where it was found in the Simi Hills northwest of Los Angeles.
P-77 is a female, estimated to be about two years old.
Biologists are studying lions in and around the Santa Monica Mountains to determine how they survive in urbanized, fragmented habitat.
