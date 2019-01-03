WASHINGTON — Minnesota’s large crop of new federal lawmakers were sworn into office on Thursday, plunging right into the dysfunction gripping the U.S. Capitol as a new congressional term gets underway.

The five new House members from Minnesota took their oaths of office shortly after noon along with new and returning colleagues from around the country. The day lacked much of the ceremonial pomp of a normal first day of Congress, with parts of the federal government closed nearly two weeks now thanks to a budget and border security impasse between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats.

“They’ve already warned us that we’ll be working late into the night tonight,” said Rep. Angie Craig, the new Democratic House member from Minnesota’s Second District southeast of the Twin Cities.

Craig said she was recognized and approached at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport by several Transportation Safety Administration employees ahead of her flight to Washington.

“They approached me as a group and said, we really want you to get this government back up and running,” she said.

Despite the political cloud over the opening day, most of Minnesota’s new members had family members and friends in tow for the festivities. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, the new Republican representing southern Minnesota’s First District, brought his father Tom Hagedorn, who served Minnesota in Congress from 1975 to 1983, with him for the first House floor session. The younger Hagedorn also managed to claim his father’s old office.

Rep. Pete Stauber pointed out to his daughter Addilynn, 12, their last name on the U.S. House voting board before he was sworn in as a new member of Congress.

“I’m humbled by this opportunity, having seen firsthand my dad do it,” Hagedorn said.

Craig and Hagedorn are joined in Minnesota’s freshman class by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of the Minneapolis-area Fifth District and Rep. Dean Phillips of suburban Hennepin County’s Third District, along with Republican Rep. Pete Stauber of northeastern Minnesota’s Eighth District. Democratic Reps. Betty McCollum and Colin Peterson and Republican Rep. Tom Emmer round out the House delegation.

Both of Minnesota’s U.S. senators, Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, also took the office after winning re-election last year. Smith, appointed to the seat a year ago, must run again in two years for a full six-year term.

Omar also had her father, Nur Mohamed, at her side for her first day. Mohamed, who fled their native Somalia with his family, recalled in an e-mail to his daughter’s supporters how the family arrived at an airport in Washington, D.C., from a refugee camp in Kenya in the late 1990s.

“I could never have dreamed that twenty three years later I would return to the same airport with my daughter Ilhan by my side, the day before she is to be sworn in as the first Somali-American elected to the United States Congress,” Omar’s father wrote.