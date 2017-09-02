"Star Wars" superfans will soon have the chance to own what may be the most extensive Lego version of the Millennium Falcon ever made — and the most expensive. No really, it’s the most expensive Lego set ever made.

The 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon lego playset, one of the largest-ever playsets, comes loaded with extras. It includes 10 mini Lego figures from both the original “Star Wars” trilogy and the new movies, like Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, Rey, Finn, and those cute little Porgs we will see in “The Last Jedi.” And it can be yours for only $799 when it hits shelves on October 1st.

Lego unveiled the new model of the Falcon this week for Force Friday II, the official launch of merchandise for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” (Force Friday I happened Labor Day weekend in 2015.)

The new set is similar to a Millennium Falcon set released a decade ago that was quickly discontinued and has since become a highly sought-after collector’s item. But, says a member of the Lego design team in a video from the company, it is “greatly enhanced” compared with the older version. You can watch the video below.

“The Last Jedi” stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Ridley, Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Laura Dern and Andy Serkis. It lands in theaters Dec. 15.