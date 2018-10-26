Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus built a microscope that can trace individual cells’ origins and movement in real-time, sketching a virtual map of how mammals develop in the womb. The photos, taken in a span of 26 seconds, show a blob’s tiny cells multiply, interact and organize into the first organ systems of a mouse embryo. The results in the journal Cell could have critical applications for understanding how organ systems form in humans, potentially assisting treatments of birth defects.

Drinking coffee may tame risk of rosacea

A study suggests coffee may reduce the risk for rosacea, a chronic skin disease that causes facial redness in about 5 percent of the population. The scientists used data on 82,737 women between 1991 and 2005. The analysis, in JAMA Dermatology, found that women who drank four or more cups a day had a 23 percent lower risk of the skin disorder than those who drank less than a cup a month.

Pre-eclampsia is tied to dementia risk

Having pre-eclampsia — dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy — is linked to an increased risk for dementia later in life, a study said. Researchers followed about 1.2 million Danish women who had given birth between 1978 and 2015. More than 58,000 of them had pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. The study is in BMJ. Having pre-eclampsia doubled the risk for vascular dementia, and quadrupled the risk for women older than 65. There was a modest association of pre-eclampsia with Alzheimer’s disease.

