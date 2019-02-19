TAOS, N.M. — This year's U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be coming from northern New Mexico.
U.S. Forest Service officials announced Tuesday that a tree will be cut from the Carson National Forest just outside of Taos.
The chosen tree will be displayed on the Capitol's west lawn next December.
The state will also send along 70 smaller companion trees to adorn other government buildings in Washington.
Forest rangers say communities across New Mexico will be invited to help hand-make ornaments for the tree throughout the year.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says it is an honor for the state to be represented in this way.
