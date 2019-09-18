– In one of the boldest state-led efforts to expand access to higher education, New Mexico is announcing a plan Wednesday to make tuition at its public colleges and universities free for all state residents, regardless of family income.

The move comes as many American families grapple with the rising cost of higher education and as discussions about free public college gain momentum in state legislatures and on the presidential debate stage. Nearly half of the states, including New York, Oregon and Tennessee, have guaranteed free two- or four-year public college to some students. But the New Mexico proposal goes further, promising four years of tuition even to students whose families can afford to pay the sticker price.

The program, which still requires legislative approval, would apply to all 29 of the state's two- and four-year public institutions. Long one of the poorest states in the country, New Mexico plans to use climbing revenue from oil production to pay for much of the costs.

Some education experts, presidential candidates and policymakers consider universal free college to be a squandering of scarce public dollars, which might be better spent offering more support to the neediest students. But others say college costs have become too overwhelming and hail the many drives toward free tuition.

By some measures, the tuition initiative will be the most ambitious in a growing national movement. College costs and student debt have emerged as major issues in the Democratic presidential primary, with two of the leading contenders for the nomination — Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — promising to make all public colleges and universities free. Former Vice President Joe Biden has a more limited proposal to eliminate community college tuition.

So far, states, not the federal government, have led the way — sometimes out of a hope that a more educated workforce would attract businesses and improve local economies. As of 2018, 17 states had programs promising free college to at least some students, according to an analysis by the National Conference of State Legislatures. Most of those programs cover tuition only at two-year institutions.

The New Mexico plan would cover only tuition, not living expenses, and the funds would be available only after a student drew from existing state aid programs and from federal grants. But it is available to all students, regardless of family income, and it includes funds for adults looking to return to school at community colleges.

"This program is an absolute game changer for New Mexico," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "In the long run, we'll see improved economic growth, improved outcomes for New Mexican workers and families and parents."

The new program in New Mexico would be open to recent graduates of high schools or high school equivalency programs in the state, and students must maintain a 2.5 grade-point average. In contrast to other states, like Georgia, that have curbed access to public colleges by immigrants in the country illegally, New Mexico's program would be open to all residents, regardless of immigration status.