LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Ivan Aurrecoechea had 19 points and nine rebounds and Jabari Rice added 17 points as New Mexico State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-40 on Wednesday night.
Trevelin Queen added 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (7-6).
Arkansas-Pine Bluff totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low.
Markedric Bell, Marquell Carter and Dequan Morris all had eight points for the Golden Lions (1-9).
New Mexico State takes on Mississippi St. in Jackson, Mississippi, on Sunday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at North Texas on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Dan Bailey, Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter among Vikings closing in on incentives
As the Vikings head into the final two weeks of the season, they'll play a pair of division games to sew up a wild-card spot…
Gophers
New Mexico quarterback's indecent exposure charge dismissed
The case against a New Mexico college football quarterback charged with indecent exposure has been tossed out, a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Duluth
Brainerd man pleads not guilty to illegally killing bear on reservation
Brett Stimac sawed off the animal's head, paws and 71 pounds of meat, charges said.
Gophers
Stirring success: Gophers used right mix to reach volleyball's Final Four
A roster trimmed by offseason transfers and injury forced the Gophers to be resilient this season. Having passed so many tests, they feel well-prepared to pursue their first NCAA title.